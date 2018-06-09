UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Mike Jackson Talks Win Over CM Punk

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, Mike “The Truth” Jackson picked up his first win inside the Octagon, while at the same time, handing CM Punk his second loss.

“The Truth” defeated former WWE Superstar Phil Brooks via unanimous decision after three rounds of action in the opening bout on the pay-per-view card in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Saturday.

Jackson won with scores of 30-26, 30-26 and 30-26 after fifteen minutes of action, likely ending CM Punk’s UFC career in the process.

Shortly after his victory, Mike “The Truth” Jackson spoke with members of the MMA media in attendance for a post-fight scrum. Featured below is the complete media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

