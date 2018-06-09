UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Oliveira Ties Royce Gracie’s UFC Submission Record

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, Charles Oliveira made history by earning a submission that ties him with Royce Gracie for the most in UFC fight history at ten, as he choked out Clay Guida with a guillotine in the first round of their preliminary bout on UFC Fight Pass.

Shortly after earning what was a record-setting win inside the Octagon this weekend, Oliveira spoke with members of the MMA media for a post-fight scrum in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the complete Charles Oliveira media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What are your thoughts on Charles Oliveira’s win over Clay Guida and tieing Royce Gracie’s record at UFC 225 on Saturday night? Sound off in the Comments section below.