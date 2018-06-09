UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Sergio Pettis Talks Benavidez Win, Future Plans

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, Sergio Pettis snapped former UFC Flyweight title contender Joseph Benavidez’s six-fight win streak with a three-round decision victory.

Shortly after his victory over Benavidez on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of the UFC 225 fight card at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, Sergio Pettis spoke with members of the MMA media for a post-UFC 225 media scrum.

Featured below is the complete Sergio Pettis media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

