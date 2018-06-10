UFC 225 Post-Fight Scrum: Undefeated Heavyweight Tuivasa Talks Arlovski Win

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, undefeated Heavyweight prospect Tai Tuivasa went to legitimate contender status, as he added Andrei Arlovski to his list of victims by defeating the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in a pay-per-view card bout.

Tuivasa managed to beat Arlovski at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois at UFC 225, setting himself up for another high-profile bout in his next trip to the Octagon.

Shortly after his victory, Tai Tuivasa spoke with members of the MMA media in attendance for a post-fight scrum. Featured below is the complete media scrum, which comes to you courtesy of MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson.

