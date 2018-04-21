UFC 225 Poster For Stacked Card Released

This weekend, UFC released the official promotional poster for what is shaping up to be one of their most stacked fight cards from top-to-bottom of the year — UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2.

Headlined by the rematch between linear UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker and interim UFC Middleweight Champion Yoel Romero, UFC 225 goes down from the United Center in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, June 9th.

In addition to the 185-pound title unification bout being profiled prominently on the poster, the promotional piece also features coverage of the interim UFC Welterweight Championship bout between former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington, as well as the return of Phil “CM Punk” Brooks vs. Mike “The Truth” Jackson.

Not only does the UFC 225 card features these three high-profile matches, but the lineup also includes Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson, Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes, Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa, Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith, Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha and Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green. Just to name a few!

