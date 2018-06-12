UFC 225 Preliminary Viewership Peaks at 848,000

Viewership numbers for the UFC 225 prelims have been revealed.

The FOX Sports 1 preliminary broadcast drew an average of 667,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 848,000 viewers for the featured heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alistair Overeem. The event also took in 8,998 viewers from FOX Sports Go and FOX now. This card was held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Many were expecting a decent number for the prelims due to how stacked UFC 225 was. In the main event, Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero engaged in an instant classic. Whittaker walked out of Chicago with a split decision victory. The co-main event saw Colby Covington capture the interim UFC welterweight championship.

Also on the main card was a women’s featherweight battle. Former women’s bantamweight title holder Holly Holm welcomed Megan Anderson to the Octagon. It was a one-sided affair that saw “The Preacher’s Daughter” earn a unanimous decision victory.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski fell short in his bout with Tai Tuivasa. Hometown favorite and former WWE star CM Punk did battle with Mike Jackson on the main card. Jackson earned the unanimous decision win.

Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, and more.

Are you surprised with the UFC 225 preliminary numbers?