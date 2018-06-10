UFC 225 Reebok Payouts: Robert Whittaker Makes Bank

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event is now in the books and it’s time for the fighters to get their sponsorship money.

It’s been well documented that UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this pay-per-view event.

However, Romero missed weight on Friday and it turned into a catchweight bout. This marked the second time that Romero has missed weight in consecutive fights.

Whittaker ended up winning the fight by split decision and getting paid $40,000 by Reebok while Romero only received $10,000. It should be noted that Romero’s sponsorship money was reduced because he missed weight.



Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout co-headlined this event, which saw the rising contender beat the former UFC lightweight champion by decision. As a result, Covington got $30,000 while RDA also got $30,000.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Holly Holm ($5,000) vs. Megan Anderson ($3,500) in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski ($20,000) vs. Tai Tuivasa ($3,500) in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk ($3,500)vs. Mike Jackson ($3,500)in a welterweight bout.



UFC 225 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.



Here is a list of the full payouts (courtesy of MMA Junkie):



Robert Whittaker: $40,000 def. Yoel Romero: $10,000



Colby Covington: $30,000 def. Rafael dos Anjos: $30,000



Holly Holm: $5,000 def. Megan Anderson: $3,500



Tai Tuivasa: $3,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000



Mike Jackson: $3,500 def. CM Punk: $3,500



Curtis Blaydes: $5,000 def. Alistair Overeem: $10,000



Claudia Gadelha: $5,000 def. Carla Esparza: $5,000



Mirsad Bektic: $5,000 def. Ricardo Lamas: $15,000



Chris de la Rocha: $3,500 def. Rashad Coulter: $3,500



Anthony Smith: $10,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000



Sergio Pettis: $10,000 def. Joseph Benavidez: $20,000



Charles Oliveira: $15,000 def. Clay Guida: $20,000



Dan Ige: $3,500 def. Mike Santiago: $3,500

