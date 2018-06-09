UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

Tonight (Sat. June 9, 2018) the UFC returns to Chicago, Illinois for their UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) event. In the main event of the evening, UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on Yoel Romero in a non-title fight after the Cuban missed weight by .2 pounds.

In the co-featured bout of the evening, the UFC interim welterweight title is up for grabs as ex-155-pound champ Rafael dos Anjos takes on Colby Covington. Also, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Megan Anderson at 145 pounds.

Heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Tai Tuivasa will do battle inside the cage, while former WWE Champion CM Punk attempts to get his first mixed martial arts (MMA) victory against Mike Jackson.

Check out MMA News' full UFC 225 PPV coverage here below

Main Card:

Preliminary Card:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

**MMA News’ live coverage of UFC 225 begins at 6:15 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**