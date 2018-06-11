UFC 225 Salaries: Robert Whittaker Makes Bank For Title Defense

The UFC 225 salaries were revealed on Monday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

It should be noted that these salaries are estimates from the Sports Daily that include Reebok sponsorship money as Illinois State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info.

UFC 225 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.



UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this pay-per-view event, which served as the main event. However, Romero missed weight and it turned into a catchweight bout. Whittaker, who won the fight by split decision, earned $610,000 while Romero earned $290,000.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout co-headlined this event and saw Covington win by unanimous decision that netted him $380,000 while RDA pulled in the exact same amount.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Holly Holm ($75,000 ) vs. Megan Anderson ($13,500) in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski ($270,000) vs. Tai Tuivasa ($31,500) in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk ($503,500 ) vs. Mike Jackson ($23,500) in a welterweight bout.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout headlined the preliminary card.

Here are the full payouts, courtesy of Sports Daily:

Alistair Overeem: $860,000

Robert Whittaker: $610,000

CM Punk: $503,500

Colby Covington: $380,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $380,000

Yoel Romero: $290,000

Andrei Arlovski: $270,000

Rashad Evans: $170,000

Charles Oliveira: $165,000

Curtis Blaydes: $105,000

Joseph Benavidez: $92,000

Clay Guida: $79,000

Sergio Pettis: $76,000

Holly Holm: $75,000

Ricardo Lamas: $68,000

Claudia Gadelha: $63,000

Anthony Smith: $52,000

Mirsad Bektic: $51,000

Carla Esparaza: $44,000

Tai Taivusa: $31,500

Mike Jackson: $23,500

Chris De La Rocha: $23,500

Dan Ige: $23,500

Megan Anderson: $13,500

Mike Santiago: $13,500

Rashad Coulter: $13,500

