UFC 225 Salaries: Robert Whittaker Makes Bank For Title Defense

The UFC 225 salaries were revealed on Monday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.
It should be noted that these salaries are estimates from the Sports Daily that include Reebok sponsorship money as Illinois State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info.
UFC 225 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this pay-per-view event, which served as the main event. However, Romero missed weight and it turned into a catchweight bout. Whittaker, who won the fight by split decision, earned $610,000 while Romero earned $290,000.
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout co-headlined this event and saw Covington win by unanimous decision that netted him $380,000 while RDA pulled in the exact same amount.
Rounding out the five bout main card was Holly Holm ($75,000 ) vs. Megan Anderson ($13,500) in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski ($270,000) vs. Tai Tuivasa ($31,500) in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk ($503,500 ) vs. Mike Jackson ($23,500) in a welterweight bout.
Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout headlined the preliminary card.
Here are the full payouts, courtesy of Sports Daily:
Alistair Overeem: $860,000
Robert Whittaker: $610,000
CM Punk: $503,500
Colby Covington: $380,000
Rafael dos Anjos: $380,000
Yoel Romero: $290,000
Andrei Arlovski: $270,000
Rashad Evans: $170,000
Charles Oliveira: $165,000
Curtis Blaydes: $105,000
Joseph Benavidez: $92,000
Clay Guida: $79,000
Sergio Pettis: $76,000
Holly Holm: $75,000
Ricardo Lamas: $68,000
Claudia Gadelha: $63,000
Anthony Smith: $52,000
Mirsad Bektic: $51,000
Carla Esparaza: $44,000
Tai Taivusa: $31,500
Mike Jackson: $23,500
Chris De La Rocha: $23,500
Dan Ige: $23,500
Megan Anderson: $13,500
Mike Santiago: $13,500
Rashad Coulter: $13,500
What are your thoughts on these payouts? Sound off in the comment section below.