UFC 225 Video Highlights: Anthony Smith KOs Rashad Evans In First Round

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, “Lionheart” Anthony Smith earned the biggest victory of his career.

Smith knocked out former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion “Suga” Rashad Evans with a brutal knee and hammer strikes in the very first round of their fight, which served as the featured preliminary bout on UFC Fight Pass.

Check out video highlights of Anthony Smith’s KO of Rashad Evans from UFC 225 below.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What are your thoughts on Anthony Smith KO’ing Rashad Evans in the first round at UFC 225? Sound off in the Comments section below.