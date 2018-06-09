UFC 225 Video Highlights: Bektic Earns Split Decision Over Lamas

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, Mirsad Bektic continued his climb up the UFC rankings, as he took out veteran contender Ricardo Lamas via judges decision after a hard-fought three-round battle.

Bektic defeated Lamas via split decision victory after three rounds, as two out of the three judges gave him the nod with official scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 30-27 after three rounds.

Check out some video highlights of the Bektic-Lamas bout from UFC 225 below.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

Who do you feel deserved the decision between Mirsad Bektic and Ricardo Lamas? Sound off in the Comments section below.