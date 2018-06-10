UFC 225 Video Highlights: Covington Wins Interim Title With Decision Over RDA

A new interim UFC Welterweight Champion was crowned on Saturday night, as Colby Covington defeated former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos to claim the title.

“Chaos” Covington used his size and strength to control RDA over five rounds, earning a unanimous decision victory with scores of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 after 25 minutes of action inside the Octagon at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

After the win, Covington spoke with Joe Rogan and claimed he was going to put his interim title where it belongs, on the desk of United States President Donald Trump. He then turned his attention to reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, who he called a “b*tch.”

After the win, Covington spoke with Joe Rogan and claimed he was going to put his interim title where it belongs, on the desk of United States President Donald Trump. He then turned his attention to reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, who he called a "b*tch."

