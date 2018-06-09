UFC 225 Video Highlights: Curtis Blaydes Stops Overeem Via TKO With Elbows

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, the Heavyweights were on full display. Not only did Chris de la Rocha and Rashad Coulter put on a thriller in the early preliminary card, but Alistair Overeem and Curtis Blaydes also put the Heavyweight division in the spotlight as they delivered some action packed moments during their showdown in the main event of the preliminary card.

In the end, the up-and-coming Curtis “Razor” Blaydes was too much for the aging Dutch knockout artist, as he added Overeem to his win column, which includes Mark Hunt and other established names, by stopping him with elbows for a TKO victory in the third round.

The official finish saw Blaydes earn a victory over Overeem via TKO due to elbows at the 2:56 mark of the third round. Check out video highlights of the Blaydes-Overeem fight below.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What are your thoughts on the Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes bout from UFC 225 on Saturday night? Sound off in the Comments section below.