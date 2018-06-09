UFC 225 Video Highlights: De La Rocha TKOs Coulter In Heavyweight Thriller

On Saturday night, Chris de la Rocha and Rashad Coulter put on an action-packed Heavyweight thriller in the FS1 preliminary opener at UFC 225.

De La Rocha and Coulter had the fans inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on their feet throughout the duration of their entertaining slugfest, which saw De La Rocha score the technical knockout victory over Coulter at the 3:53 mark of the second round.

Check out video highlights of the Chris de la Rocha vs. Rashad Coulter fight from UFC 225 below.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

