UFC 225 Video Highlights: Gadelha Edges Out Esparza In Three-Round Battle

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, the preliminary fight card delivered on all levels, including the women, as Claudia Gadelha and Carla Esparza came to fight.

The two UFC Women’s Strawweight contenders went at it from the word “go,” as Gadelha immediately rocked Esparza with a big shot in the first round. It wasn’t long, however, before Esparza shockingly wobbled and dropped Gadelha with punches on the feet as well.

In the end, Gadelha managed to secure a split decision victory over Esparza with scores of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 after three rounds. Check out some video highlights of the Gadelha-Esparza fight from UFC 225 below.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What were your thoughts on the Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza fight at UFC 225? Sound off in the Comments section below.