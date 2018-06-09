UFC 225 Video Highlights: Holm Wins Lopsided Decision Against Anderson

Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson
Photo Credit: UFC.com

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, the UFC Women’s Featherweight weight-class had some more movement at the top of the division, as Holly Holm and Megan Anderson threw down inside the Octagon on the main pay-per-view card at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

In the end, despite what appeared to be a size advantage for Anderson, who many have touted as a potential future opponent for division champion Cris Cyborg, it was Holm who won a lopsided decision after three rounds of action.

The official decision saw Holly Holm defeat Megan Anderson via Unanimous Decision with scores of 30-26, 30-26 and 30-26 after fifteen minutes of action inside the Octagon. Check out video highlights from the Holm-Anderson fight at UFC 225 below.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What did you think of the Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson fight at UFC 225? Sound off in the Comments section below.

