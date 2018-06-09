UFC 225 Video Highlights: Holm Wins Lopsided Decision Against Anderson

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, the UFC Women’s Featherweight weight-class had some more movement at the top of the division, as Holly Holm and Megan Anderson threw down inside the Octagon on the main pay-per-view card at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
In the end, despite what appeared to be a size advantage for Anderson, who many have touted as a potential future opponent for division champion Cris Cyborg, it was Holm who won a lopsided decision after three rounds of action.
The official decision saw Holly Holm defeat Megan Anderson via Unanimous Decision with scores of 30-26, 30-26 and 30-26 after fifteen minutes of action inside the Octagon. Check out video highlights from the Holm-Anderson fight at UFC 225 below.
For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II
IT'S TIME. @HollyHolm #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/pA64nDN9gD
— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2018
One round in.@MeganA_MMA has showed NO NERVES. #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/g5Wk0hHJzp
— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2018
What a showing for @HollyHolm! #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/u6kBERWGUG
— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2018
The backflip is back! @HollyHolm #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/ZJzcbceT0R
— UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2018
What did you think of the Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson fight at UFC 225? Sound off in the Comments section below.