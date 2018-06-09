UFC 225 Video Highlights: Ige Stops Santiago In 50 Seconds In Prelim Opener

The first preliminary fight of the evening at the stacked UFC 225 event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night lasted all of 50 seconds thanks to a dominant performance by Dan Ige.

Ige picked up his first win inside the Octagon on Saturday night when he TKO’d Mike Santiago with punches at the 50 second mark of the opening round of their UFC Fight Pass preliminary opening bout at UFC 225.

Check out video highlights of Ige’s TKO stoppage of Santiago below.

