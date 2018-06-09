UFC 225 Video Highlights: Oliveira Submits Guida With Guillotine Choke

In the second UFC 225 preliminary fight of the evening on UFC Fight Pass on Saturday night, history was made by UFC veteran contender Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira tied Royce Gracie as the man with the most submission victories inside the Octagon, as he scored his tenth win via submission when he tapped out fellow UFC fan-favorite veteran Clay “The Carpenter” Guida in the first round with a slick guillotine choke.

Oliveira officially pulled off the submission victory over Guida at the 2:18 mark of the very first round. Check out video highlights of Oliveira’s submission over Guida, as well as his reaction to finding out about the record he tied with Royce Gracie, below.

For a complete video archive of Charles Oliveira’s post-UFC 225 media scrum where he talks about his submission victory over Clay Guida, tying Royce Gracie’s UFC submission record and what is next for him, click here.

LIGHTNING QUICK IN CHI-TOWN. Oliveira forces the tap in round one. Catch the action LIVE NOW https://t.co/eLpsj7wVJ7 #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/VKS4ABnKO4 — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2018

How many submissions? Oliveira ties Royce Gracie for most submissions in UFC history. #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/ET94sPOuZL — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2018

