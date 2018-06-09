UFC 225 Video Highlights: Pettis Bests Benavidez In Action-Packed Prelim

At UFC 225 on Saturday night, two veteran Flyweight contenders matched up as Sergio Pettis and Joseph Benavidez put on a MMA clinic in a co-featured bout on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

Pettis and Benavidez went all three rounds inside the Octagon at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday evening, with the fight going to the judges cards after the fight went the distance.

In the end, Pettis earned the split decision victory, snapping Benavidez’s six-fight win streak with scores of 29-28, 28-29, 30-27.

Check out video highlights of the Sergio Pettis vs. Joseph Benavidez fight from UFC 225 below.

For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

Who do you think won the Pettis-Benavidez fight? What did you think of the action? Sound off in the Comments section below.