UFC 225 Video Highlights: Tuivasa Gets Best Of Arlovski After 3 Rounds

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa
After three rounds of action on the main pay-per-view card on Saturday night, up-and-coming Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa continued his undefeated streak, adding former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski to his list of victims.

Tuivasa managed to out-last and out-score Arlovski across fifteen minutes of action, picking up the judges decision with scores of 29-28, 29-28 and 29-28.

Check out video highlights of the Tuivasa-Arlovski fight from UFC 225 below. For complete results of tonight’s big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

What did you think of the Tai Tuivasa vs. Andrei Arlovski fight from UFC 225? Sound off in the Comments section below.

