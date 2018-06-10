UFC 225 Video Highlights: Whittaker Retains Title With Decision Over Romero

In the main event of UFC 225 on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the crowd definitely got their money’s worth, as Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero fought tooth and nail for 25 minutes.

After five rounds of action, the judges gave a split decision victory to Whittaker, who walks out of the Octagon as the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion after earning scores of 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47.

The fight saw Romero drop Whittaker a couple of times, however when all was said-and-done, Whittaker’s early points ended up making the difference, as he pulled off a razor-close split decision victory.

For complete results of tonight's big pay-per-view in Chicago, click the following link: UFC 225 Results: Whittaker vs. Romero II

