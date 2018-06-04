UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero Preview

The UFC returns to pay-per-view this weekend with their upcoming UFC 225 event.

The show is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.



UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event, which will serve as the main event.

If you recall, Whittaker won the interim title when he beat Romero back at UFC 213 in July of last year. The promotion made him the champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the strap due to a medical condition in December after defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win it.



This leads us to Whittaker dealing with a staph infection in his stomach and did not receive proper treatment, which led to him being forced to withdraw from his first title defense against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.



This led to the promotion booking an interim title bout between top contenders Rockhold and Romero. With Romero picking up the win over Rockhold, he became #1 contender for the title.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington in an interim welterweight title bout will co-headline this event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight bout, Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, and CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout.

Since he departed from the WWE in 2014 after the Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event, fans have wanted to see Punk compete in the squared circle again. Instead, he took his talents to the world famous Octagon in the UFC.



However, he lost in his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September of 2016 by first round submission. He is set to fight Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout will headline the preliminary card. Here is the final card for this event:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)



UFC Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero



Interim UFC Welterweight Championship: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington



Female Featherweight: Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson



Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa



Welterweight: CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes



Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza



Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic



Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter vs. Allen Crowder



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Light Heavyweight: Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith



Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis



Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Charles Oliveira



Featherweight: Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige

