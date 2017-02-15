UFC Adds Former WSOF Two-Division Champion David Branch to Roster

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

David Branch is making his return to the Octagon.

We last saw Branch ruling the roost in two divisions over at World Series of Fighting (WSOF). The Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu fighter held both the WSOF middleweight and light heayweight titles simultaneously. His last bout for the promotion was a successful middleweight title defense against Louis Taylor (see the bout here).

Things went south seemingly out of nowhere. Despite having the most success he’s had in his career, the relationship between Branch and WSOF was far from rosy. Branch claimed he was threatened by the promotion while revealing he was officially a free agent.

It didn’t take the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) long to scoop him up. MMAFighting.com brought word that Branch has signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC.

Branch didn’t have a stellar run with the UFC his first go-round. He was most known for being the victim of a vicious knockout slam at the hands of Gerald Harris. After going 2-2 under the promotion, he was released. Since then, Branch has gone 12-1. His only loss in that span was to Anthony Johnson.

When Branch steps back inside the Octagon, he is excepted to compete in the middleweight division. His winning streak currently sits at 10.

