UFC Adds Makwan Amirkhani vs. Arnold Allen to March 18 London Event

Another day, another addition to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event.

Featherweights Makwan Amirkhani (13-2) and Arnold Allen (11-1) are set to compete on a UFC Fight Night card in London. The UFC announced the match-up earlier today.

Amirkhani hasn’t fought since Feb. 2016. He defeated Mike Wilkinson by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Bisping. “Mr. Finland” has gone 3-0 since making his UFC debut.

Allen made his UFC debut back in June 2015. He stopped Alan Omer with a guillotine choke in the third round. “Almighty” earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus. His last bout was a unanimous decision win over Yaotzin Meza.

UFC’s return to London will take place inside the O2 Arena on March 18. The event will see Brad Pickett enter the Octagon for the final time against Henry Briones. Also on the card will be heavy hitter Jimi Manuwa taking on Corey Anderson.

Lightweight Joseph Duffy will look to build off the momentum from his 25 second submission win over Mitch Clarke back in July. To do that, he’ll need to get past Reza Madadi, who is coming off a TKO win over Yan Cabral.

Middleweight Tom Breeze will try to rebound from suffering the first loss of his professional career. His opponent will be Oluwale Bamgbose, who fell short to Cezar Ferreira back in April.

Former BAMMA welterweight champion Leon Edwards has won two straight bouts. He’ll look to put together a three-fight winning streak when he meets The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 21 member, Vicente Luque. “Silent Assassin” is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.

There will also be heavyweight action on the card. Daniel Omielanczuk, who has gone 3-1 in his last four outings, will go head-to-head with Timothy Johnson. In his last bout, Johnson was edged out by former Bellator and M-1 Global heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov.