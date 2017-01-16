UFC Announce Signing of Huge Talent Tom “FireKid” Duquesnoy

Duquesnoy has signed with the UFC, and is expected to feature at bantamweight in his first fight for the franchise.

The Frenchman is a huge prospect in MMA having become the first ever BAMMA two-weight champion; news of the Lens native signing to the world’s premier MMA franchise has been a long time coming, but it is no doubt exciting for a thriving 135 lb division.

Following weeks of protracted negotiations, Duquesnoy (14-1 MMA) it is announced, is now an employee the UFC. Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz & TJ Dillashaw et al, will all have their eyes on the 23 year old to see if he can make a successful jump to the big time.

Duquesnoy confirmed the news on Monday, via his Facebook page:

🇺🇸 I signed with UFC.. I can not wait to step into the cage and compete against the best in the game .. I will let you… Posted by Tom FireKid Duquesnoy on Monday, January 16, 2017

Duquesnoy has 16 pro bouts under his belt, with 14 wins and one no-contest. His only loss in MMA came to UFC’s Makwan Amirkhani in February 2013.

Duquesnoy is undefeated in 11 bouts, and was the BAMMA featherweight and bantamweight champion prior to fulfilling his contract in 2016. The Frenchman is synonymous with Conor McGregor in the sense of being a UFC signee subsequent to holding titles in two divisions while fighting for a European-based promotion.

There is no doubt that this most recent addition will bring a spectacular skill set to the promotion. Watch this space.