UFC Announcer Believes Chris Weidman has Chance for Result Change

Jon Anik called the UFC 210 co-main event between Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman this past Saturday night.

And after hearing from others, Anik now believes that the former UFC champion has a legitimate beef with the New York Athletic Commission.

Mousasi was declared the winner over Weidman after landing a knee that appeared to strike Weidman and finish him while his hands were on the canvas. That should have been ruled an illegal strike, but instead, referee Dan Miragliotta consulted Octagon-side and Mousasi was given the win.

“In the case of Weidman-Mousasi, Dan Miragliotta shouldn’t have been allowed to consult the other officials (because) he had already ruled,” Anik posted on Twitter. “Increasingly starting to think the Weidman camp has a strong case to have this result overturned.”