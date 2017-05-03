UFC Announces Female Flyweight Division, Ultimate Fighter to Crown Champion

Just like they did with the strawweight title, the first-ever UFC female flyweight champion will emerge through The Ultimate Fighter.

That season saw Carla Esparza survive on her way to besting Rose Namajunas to win the championship.

The UFC sent out a press release on Wednesday stating an open casting call will take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23. The call is open to all female fighters between the ages of 21-34 with a winning record and at least three pro fights to their credit.

Of note, any current UFC fighter that can successfully make 125 pounds is also eligible to tryout for the season.

This season of The Ultimate Fighter replaces the one planned with strawweights, bantamweights and male middleweights that has been cancelled. It will air later this year on FOX Sports 1 after filming takes place in July.