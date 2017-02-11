UFC Announces Nashville Date, Swanson vs. Lobov to Headline

The proposed grudge match between featherweights Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov was made official Saturday night — and it will serve as the headliner for UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville, TN. The promotion announced the news during it’s broadcast of UFC 208 Saturday night.

Lobov (13–12–1 (1)), a training partner of lightweight champion Conor McGregor, has been actively campaigning for the fight on Twitter for weeks, and it appears he’s getting his wish. The Russian slugger, who lost his first two bouts in the promotion, including the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 22, has now won two straight. He was most recently seen picking up a unanimous decision win over Japan’s Teruto Ishihara at UFC Fight Night 99 in November.

Cub Swanson (24–7), ranked 4th in the featherweight division, is coming off a UFC Fight of the Year at UFC 206 against Doo-ho Choi in Toronto. Swanson, who is looking to put together a run at the title, has now won three straight in the division.

The event will take place April 22 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Also announced for the card:

Artem Lobov vs. Cub Swanson

Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez

Thales Leites vs. Sam Alvey

Brandon Moreno vs. Dustin Ortiz

Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor

Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell

Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride