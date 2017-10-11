UFC Announces New Beer Partnership With Modelo

Bud Light will soon be out as the official beer sponsor of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The UFC has announced that Modelo will be the promotion’s new beer partner in 2018. Modelo is a large brewery in Mexico. The UFC is hoping to reach into the Hispanic market with their new beer sponsor.

You can read part of the announcement below:

“For the past five years Modelo has been the #1 growth leader in the U.S. beer industry and has posted double-digit growth for 32 years.

As part of this expansive, multi-million dollar partnership that begins in 2018, Modelo will be the presenting sponsor for select UFC Pay-Per-View events and VIP Experiences based in the U.S., along with signage and branding inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®. Modelo will also feature UFC athletes and personalities in advertising.”