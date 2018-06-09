UFC Announces Ronda Rousey Will Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame On 7/5

During the UFC 225 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday night, the UFC made a big announcement regarding Ronda Rousey and the UFC Hall Of Fame.

It was announced this evening during the UFC 225 PPV broadcast that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey will be taking her rightful place in the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall Of Fame during an induction ceremony scheduled for UFC’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 5th.

The UFC released the following video package honoring the legendary UFC Women’s pioneer, Ronda Rousey, during tonight’s pay-per-view.

Thank you for the memories. Thank you for breaking down barriers. Thank you from all the fans and from the UFC. @RondaRousey #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/IEf5mOi9FZ — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2018

