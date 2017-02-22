UFC Announces Singapore Event For This Summer

Miesha Tate has been touring Singapore for the past few days and now we know why.

Tate posted a picture on her Twitter account showing off plans for a June event in Singapore.

What will likely be a UFC Fight Night event will take place June 17 in the country.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This would mark just the second UFC event to take place in the country, with the first going down in 2014 and featuring Tarec Saffiedine and Hyun Gyu Lim from the Marina Bay Sands. The event drew 5,216 people.