UFC Announces Singapore Event For This Summer

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Miesha Tate has been touring Singapore for the past few days and now we know why.

Tate posted a picture on her Twitter account showing off plans for a June event in Singapore.

What will likely be a UFC Fight Night event will take place June 17 in the country.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This would mark just the second UFC event to take place in the country, with the first going down in 2014 and featuring Tarec Saffiedine and Hyun Gyu Lim from the Marina Bay Sands. The event drew 5,216 people.

LATEST NEWS

UFC 209 Countdownvideo

FS1 Airing ‘Countdown’ to UFC 209 This Sunday (Feb. 26)

0
UFC 209 is getting the "Countdown" treatment. Fight fans will have to wait until March 4 to see two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titles on...
Gavin Tucker

Got Teeth? Gavin Tucker Feels UFC’s Featherweight Division is Growing

0
Gavin Tucker can feel the rise of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) featherweight division. Tucker was called up by the UFC to take on Sam...
Josh Thomson

Bellator 172 Medical Suspensions: Josh Thomson & Five Others Shelved 180 Days

0
Josh Thomson may be out quite a while. The Bellator 172 medical suspensions were released to MMAFighting.com. Five fighters on the card, including Thomson, were...
Ian McCall

UFC Releases Statement to Clear up Ian McCall’s Use of an IV Prior to...

0
Ian McCall caused quite a stir when he revealed being hooked up to an IV before UFC 208. The use of an IV is against...

Reminder: UFC 209 Conference Call Tomorrow (Feb. 23) at 5 p.m. ET

0
A UFC 209 conference call is right around the corner. Tomorrow (Feb. 23) the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will have...