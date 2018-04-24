UFC Atlantic City Draws Average of 956,000 Viewers

Viewership numbers for the main card of UFC Atlantic City have been released and they are rather interesting.

The FOX Sports 1 main card broadcast drew an average of 956,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 1,092,000 viewers for the heavyweight bout between Justin Willis and Chase Sherman. It also took in 14,690 viewers from FOX Sports Go and FOX now. This card was going up against an NBA playoff game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game produced a viewership number of 3,394,000 viewers.

In the main event of UFC Atlantic City, lightweights Kevin Lee and Edson Barboza did battle inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Lee managed to survived a wheel kick that would’ve surely finished a lesser competitor in the third round. Despite “The Motown Phenom” being close to dream street, he weathered the storm and continued his clinic. He stopped Barboza via TKO. Lee was ineligible for bonuses due to missing weight.

The co-main event delivered featherweight action. Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson went one-on-one in a rematch. In their first encounter, “The Answer” submitted Swanson in the fifth and final round. This time it was a three-round fight and there was no finish, but the winner remained the same. Edgar emerged victorious via unanimous decision. The win comes just over one month after Edgar suffered his first knockout loss at the hands of Brian Ortega.

As mentioned earlier, Willis and Sherman traded leather. “Big Pretty” won the bout via unanimous decision. David Branch got back in the win column in the most emphatic way. He knocked out Thiago Santos in the opening frame. Aljamain Sterling defeated Brett Johns, while Dan Hooker knocked out Jim Miller.

