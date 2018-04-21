UFC Atlantic City Results: Lee vs. Barboza

The UFC hits Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight (Sat. April 21, 2018) for a great mixed martial arts (MMA) card from top to bottom.
In the main event former interim UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee will collide with decorated striker Edson Barboza. Both men come off high-profile losses and are looking to get back into the 155-pound title picture.
The co-featured bout of the evening will see former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar go up against longtime featherweight veteran Cub Swanson. Again, both men are coming off losses of their own and hope a win will get them back into the title hunt.
Join MMA News tonight starting at 7:30 P.M. ET for live coverage of UFC Atlantic City!
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Welterweight: Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Garcia
- Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ricky Simon
- Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas
- Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins
UFC Atlantic City Main Card:
- Catchweight (157 pounds): Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza
- Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson
- Heavyweight: Justin Willis vs. Chase Sherman
- Middleweight: David Branch vs. Thiago Santos
- Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Brett Johns
- Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Dan Hooker