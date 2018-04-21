UFC Atlantic City Results: Lee vs. Barboza

The UFC hits Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight (Sat. April 21, 2018) for a great mixed martial arts (MMA) card from top to bottom.

In the main event former interim UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee will collide with decorated striker Edson Barboza. Both men come off high-profile losses and are looking to get back into the 155-pound title picture.

The co-featured bout of the evening will see former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar go up against longtime featherweight veteran Cub Swanson. Again, both men are coming off losses of their own and hope a win will get them back into the title hunt.

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Welterweight: Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Garcia

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ricky Simon

Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

UFC Atlantic City Main Card: