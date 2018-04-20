UFC Atlantic City Weigh-in Results: Kevin Lee Misses Weight

The UFC Atlantic City weigh-in session has wrapped up.

Tomorrow night (April 21), the event will take place inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the main event, fourth ranked lightweight Edson Barboza will meet seventh ranked Kevin Lee. Barboza tipped the scales at 155.6 pounds, while Lee clocked in at 157 pounds which is over the weight limit.

The co-main event features a featherweight rematch. Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will throw leather with Cub Swanson once again. Edgar weighed in at 145.6 pounds. Swanson’s official weight is 145 pounds, which would serve him well in a title fight.

If you crave some heavyweight action, you will get some at UFC Atlantic City. Chase Sherman and Justin Willis are set to do battle. Sherman clocked in at 247 pounds. Willis was able to make weight at 265.4 pounds.

How about the middleweights? Former two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch will collide with Thiago Santos. Branch hit the weight limit of 186 pounds. Santos wasn’t too far behind at 185.8 pounds.

“The Funk Master” wants his groove back. To do so, Aljamain Sterling will need to get past bantamweight prospect Brett Johns. Sterling’s weight for the fight is 135.2 pounds. Johns also made weight at 135.8 pounds.

The main card opener is a lightweight tilt between Jim Miller and Dan Hooker. Miller had no trouble making weight at the 155.4 mark. Hooker can say the same, weighing in at 155.6 pounds.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Edson Barboza (155.6) vs. Kevin Lee (157)*

Frankie Edgar (145.6) vs. Cub Swanson (145)

Chase Sherman (247) vs. Justin Willis (265.4)

David Branch (186) vs. Thiago Santos (185.8)

Aljamain Sterling (135.2) vs. Brett Johns (135.8)

Jim Miller (155.4) vs. Dan Hooker (155.6)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Ryan LaFlare (170.6) vs. Alex Garcia (171)

Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs. Luan Chagas (170)

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.6)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Leslie Smith (135.4) vs. Aspen Ladd (137.8)*

Merab Dvalishvili (135.2) vs. Ricky Simon (135.8)

Tony Martin (170.6) vs. Keita Nakamura (170.6)

*- Missed weight and will forfeit a portion of fight purse

Now that the UFC Atlantic City weigh-in results are in, what are your final predictions?