UFC Austin Bonuses: Lewis, Millender, Davis & Peterson Nab Extra Cash

Another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event has gone by, which means more bonuses have been dished out.

Last night (Feb. 18), UFC Austin took place inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Preliminary action was also seen on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass.

Brandon Davis and Steven Peterson nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Davis won the bout via unanimous decision. Derrick Lewis scored a Hail Mary knockout win over Marcin Tybura. He also takes home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Last but not least, the debuting Curtis Millender nabbed his own “Performance of the Night” bonus. He put on a standup clinic against Thiago Alves. Millender finished the bout in the second round via knockout from a knee. He now improves his professional mixed martial arts record to a perfect 15-3.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Austin salaries and Reebok payouts as they become available.

