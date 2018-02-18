UFC Austin: Prelims Live Results Tonight at 6pm ET

Tonight (Sun. February 18, 2018) the UFC is in Austin, Texas from the Frank Erwin Center, and the promotion has a great mixed martial arts (MMA) event on tap for fight fans. Tonight’s headliner will see longtime UFC veteran and fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone take on rising 170-pound prospect Yancy Medeiros. In the co-main event Derrick Lewis will meet Marcin Tybura in the Octagon in what is expected to be a heavy-hitting affair.

Also on the card will be young Sage Northcutt, who will fight in his native Texas, against Thibault Gouti. There are plenty of great fights set for the main card, however, before we get there the UFC has compiled a great preliminary card to get the night started. You can check out the live preliminary results here below:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

**Keep refreshing for live updates**

Oskar Piechota def. Tim Williams via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:54