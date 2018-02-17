UFC Austin Weigh-in Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC Austin weigh-ins went without a hiccup.

All 24 fighters on tomorrow night’s (Feb. 18) card tipped the scales earlier today. All of them made weight. That includes headliners Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros. Cerrone clocked in at 169.5 pounds, while Medeiros hit 170.5 pounds.

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura also hit the scale. Lewis came in at 264 pounds, while Tybura weighed in at 247 pounds. Lightweights Francisco Trinaldo and James Vick made the lightweight limit. Trinaldo made 156 pounds, while Vick came in a pound lighter.

That’s Not All

Peep the rest of the UFC Austin weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Donald Cerrone (169.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (170.5)

Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. James Vick (155)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (171)

Brandon Davis (146) vs. Steven Peterson (145.5)

Sage Northcutt (155.5) vs. Thibault Gouti (155.5)

Prelims (FS1)

Diego Ferreira (155.5) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Brian Camozzi (171) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Joby Sanchez (125) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Sarah Moras (135.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Josh Burkman (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Oskar Piechota (185.5) vs. Tim Williams (185)

Lets hear it fight fans, give us your predictions for UFC Austin. Can Donald Cerrone get back in the win column? Also will Derrick Lewis emerge victorious? Hit up the comments section below and let your voice be heard.