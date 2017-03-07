UFC Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt Appears in GEICO Commercial

It looks like WME-IMG has followed through on getting its fighters some more exposure, as bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt is now pitching for GEICO. Whether you want to base your choice of insurance on the appearance of a UFC champ or not, it’s at least an attempt to push Garbrandt, who upset Dominick Cruz at the end of last year in the co-main event of UFC 207.

Garbrandt appears in the commercial alongside his “girlfriend” as he meets her family, only to find the whole process rather awkward, forcing him to “tap out.” A voice over then explains “If you’re UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt, you tap out when things get uncomfortable. It’s what you do.”

Garabrandt will next be seen opposite former teammate T.J. Dillashaw on The Ultimate Fighter 25, which premieres April 19. The coaches are expected to face off following the 25th season of the reality show, subtitled “Redemption.”