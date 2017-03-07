UFC Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt Appears in GEICO Commercial

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

It looks like WME-IMG has followed through on getting its fighters some more exposure, as bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt is now pitching for GEICO. Whether you want to base your choice of insurance on the appearance of a UFC champ or not, it’s at least an attempt to push Garbrandt, who upset Dominick Cruz at the end of last year in the co-main event of UFC 207.

Garbrandt appears in the commercial alongside his “girlfriend” as he meets her family, only to find the whole process rather awkward, forcing him to “tap out.” A voice over then explains “If you’re UFC fighter Cody Garbrandt, you tap out when things get uncomfortable. It’s what you do.”

Garabrandt will next be seen opposite former teammate T.J. Dillashaw on The Ultimate Fighter 25, which premieres April 19. The coaches are expected to face off following the 25th season of the reality show, subtitled “Redemption.”

LATEST NEWS

KSW Breaks UFC Attendance Record in Europe with KSW 39: Colosseum

0
The European MMA scene is heating up, and Poland's KSW promotion has done the unthinkable: with KSW 39, it has broken the UFC's attendance...
video

UFC Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt Appears in GEICO Commercial

0
It looks like WME-IMG has followed through on getting its fighters some more exposure, as bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt is now pitching for GEICO....

Pepey vs. Bochniak Pulled From UFC Fortaleza

0
UFC Fortaleza has experienced something of a double whammy with both Godofredo Pepey and Kyle Bochniak experiencing injuries that have forced them off the...
Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre: ‘I do Not Believe Michael Bisping is a Good Trash Talker’

1
Georges St-Pierre is not impressed with Michael Bisping's verbiage. At a recent press conference hyping up their title match later this year, Bisping showed up...
Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes: ‘I do Not Intend to Fight Cris Cyborg’

1
Amanda Nunes has pumped the brakes on a move to featherweight. Nunes, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title holder, is...