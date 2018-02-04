UFC Belem Bonuses: Shevchenko & Three Others Nab Extra Cash

Another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event has gone by, which means more bonuses have been dished out.

Last night (Feb. 3), UFC Belem took place inside the Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Preliminary action was seen on FS2 and UFC Fight Pass.

Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Santos won the bout via second-round TKO. Iuri Alcantara scored a first-round TKO victory over Joe Soto. He also takes home an extra $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

Last but not least, Valentina Shevchenko nabbed her own “Performance of the Night” bonus. She put on a brutalizing display against Priscila Cachoeira in the co-main event. Shevchenko finished the bout in the second round with a rear-naked choke submission.

Stick with MMANews.com for details on UFC Belem salaries as they become available. You can check out the Reebok payouts here.

