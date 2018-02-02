Catch the live fighter weigh-ins for UFC Belem on Friday on MMANews.com.

The weigh-ins will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

UFC Belem (Fight Night 125) is set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to Pará in the country’s North region.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.



Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout will headline this show. Rounding out this six bout card is Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira in a women’s flyweight bout, Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green in a lightweight bout, Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson in a heavyweight bout, and Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)



Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders





Female Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira



Lightweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green



Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson



Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: Sergio Moraes vs. Tim Means



Lightweight: Alan Patrick vs. Damir Hadzovic



Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Marlon Vera



Bantamweight: Joe Soto vs. Iuri Alcantara



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)



Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales



Strawweight: Maia Stevenson vs. Polyana Viana