Catch the live fighter weigh-ins for UFC Belem on Friday on MMANews.com.

The weigh-ins will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

UFC Belem (Fight Night 125) is set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to Pará in the country’s North region.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at  10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout will headline this show. Rounding out this six bout card is Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira in a women’s flyweight bout, Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green in a lightweight bout, Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson in a heavyweight bout, and Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders


Female Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Lightweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green

Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson

Middleweight: Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Sergio Moraes vs. Tim Means

Lightweight: Alan Patrick vs. Damir Hadzovic

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Marlon Vera

Bantamweight: Joe Soto vs. Iuri Alcantara

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales

Strawweight: Maia Stevenson vs. Polyana Viana

