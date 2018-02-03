UFC Belem Highlights: Polyana Viana Submits Maia Stevenson

Polyana Viana made a statement at the expense of Maia Stevenson

Earlier tonight (Feb. 3), Viana took on Stevenson inside the Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The bout was part of the FOX Sports 2 UFC Belem prelims. Viana put on a grappling clinic and submitted her opponent in the opening frame.

Viana wasted little time getting to business. Once the fight got to the ground, there was no competition. Stevenson fought off an armbar, but Viana remained patient. Eventually, she took the back of her opponent and locked in the rear-naked choke for the finish.

Highlights

With the victory, Viana is now 10-1 in her professional mixed martial arts career. This was her UFC debut. You can check out the finish below courtesy of the official Twitter account of FOX Sports UFC:

TAP CITY: Polyana Viana locks in the rear-naked choke on Maia Stevenson for her sixth straight win and her first UFC win! #UFCBelem https://t.co/ZZj0MOyhxL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 4, 2018

Stevenson now falls to 6-5. She was on season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” where she was eliminated by Sijara Eubanks. Since that wasn’t a professional bout, Stevenson came into her fight against Viana on a five-fight winning streak.

