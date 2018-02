UFC Belem Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Hit With 180-Day Sits

The UFC Belem medical suspensions have been released.

It should come to the surprise of no one that Priscila Cachoeira has received a lengthy suspension. At the UFC Belem event, Cachoeira was decimated by Valentina Shevchenko. The uncomfortable beatdown ended with a submission. Cachoeira has been shelved for 180 days and may be out of action for far longer.

Timothy Johnson also received a 180-day medical suspension. He can return much sooner if he’s cleared by an anotolaryngologist.

Peep the list of UFC Belem Medical Suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Deiveson Alcantara: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Iuri Alcantara: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Maia Stevenson: Suspended 21 days, 14 days no contact

Alan Patrick: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Sergio Moraes: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Thiago Santos: Suspended 21 days, 14 days no contact

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Tim Jonhson: Suspended 180 days (21/14 if cleared by anotolaryngologist)

Michel Prazeres: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Valentina Shevchenko: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Lyoto Machida: Suspended 21 days, 14 days no contact

Joseph Morales: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Joe Soto: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Polyana Viana: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Damir Hadzovic: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Tim Means: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Anthony Smith: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Marlon Vera: Suspended 21 days, 14 days no contact

Marcelo Golm: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Desmond Green: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Priscila Cachoeira: Suspended 180 days (45-30 if cleared by an orthopedist)

Eryk Anders: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact