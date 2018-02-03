UFC Belem Post-Fight Press Conference Live Tonight (Feb. 3)

Once the UFC Belem event has wrapped up, you can view a live stream of the post-fight press conference.

The event is taking place inside the Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. In the main event, Eryk Anders will look to show he’s ready for the spotlight when he battles former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

The co-main event will see the flyweight debut of former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko. She will welcome Priscila Cachoeira to the Octagon. The main card should be underway with a barn burner as Thiago Santos takes on Anthony Smith.

Time

You can peep the live stream of the UFC Belem post-fight press conference above. Anders, Machida, Shevchenko, and any standout fighters may attend the presser. It is expected to begin at 1:15 a.m. ET.

Fight fans, feel free to use the comment section below to discuss UFC Belem. Who were the top performers and who do you think will have the worst post-fight hangover?

Also as you watch the conference, feel free to talk about who’s words stand out to you the most. Is there a saving grace for the losers and where do the winners go from here? There are tons of things to talk about, so get to it!