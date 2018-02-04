UFC Belem Reebok Payouts: Dodson Gets Paid, Machida Tops List

The UFC Belem Reebok payouts have been released and a surprising name has made the list.
UFC Belem’s main event featured a middleweight clash between Lyoto Machida and Eryk Anders. Machida earned the victory via split decision and took home $20,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Anders nabbed $3,500.
In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko took on Priscila Cachoeira. Shevchenko decimated her opponent to emerge victorious via rear-naked choke submission. She received $5,000 in Reebok money, while her opponent nabbed $3,500.
John Dodson was going to meet Pedro Munhoz on the main card. Munhoz came in overweight and Dodson declined the fight. Reebok still paid Dodson $10,000.
The List
You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Lyoto Machida $20,000 def. Eryk Anders: $3,500
Valentina Shevchenko: $5,000 def. Priscila Cachoeira: $3,500
Michel Prazeres: $5,000 def. Desmond Green: $3,500
Timothy Johnson: $5,000 def. Marcelo Golm: $3,500
Douglas Silva de Andrade: $5,000 def. Marlon Vera: $5,000
Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000 def. Anthony Smith: $10,000
Sergio Moraes: $5,000 def. Tim Means: $15,000
Alan Patrick: $5,000 def. Damir Hadzovic: $3,500
Polyana Viana: $3,500 def. Maia Stevenson: $3,500
Iuri Alcantara: $15,000 def. Joe Soto: $5,000
Deiveson Figueiredo: $3,500 def. Joseph Morales: $3,500
John Dodson: $10,000
