UFC Belem viewership data is in for the main card and prelims on FS1 and FS2.

The FOX Sports 1 (FS1) broadcast drew 839,000 viewers (via MMAFighting.com). The event peaked at 974,000 viewers for the main event between Lyoto Machida and Eryk Anders.

In addition to the FS1 broadcast, 12,538 viewers saw the card through FOX Now and the FOX Sports Go streaming service.

Preliminary viewership numbers have also been released. The action on FOX Sports 2 drew 361,000 viewers. The preliminary portion was capped off by a bout between Tim Means and Sergio Moraes.

Machida defeated Anders via split decision in the main event of UFC Belem. The co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko brutalize Priscila Cachoeira on her way to a second round submission win. In the main card’s opening bout, Thiago Santos scored a second-round TKO win over Anthony Smith. The bout earned both men “Fight of The Night” bonuses.

