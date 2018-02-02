UFC Belem Weigh-in Results: Eryk Anders Avoids Scale Fail

The UFC Belem weigh-ins have concluded and one headliner avoided a mishap.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 3), the UFC returns to Brazil for UFC Fight Night 125. In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida will take on Eryk Anders. Earlier today, Machida hit his target weight at 186 pounds. Initially, Anders failed to make weight but he got it right on his second attempt.

A co-headliner wasn’t as lucky. John Dodson will meet Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC Belem. Dodson made weight at 135 pounds for the bantamweight tilt, while Munhoz tipped the scales at 140 pounds. That four pounds more than the limit for non-title fights.

Who Else Failed To Make Weight?

Peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FS1)

Lyoto Machida (186) vs. Eryk Anders (186)

John Dodson (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (140)*

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (125)

Desmond Green (156) vs. Michel Prazeres (161)*

Marcelo Golm (247) vs. Timothy Johnson (263)

Thiago Santos (185) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Prelims (FS1)

Tim Means (171) vs. Sergio Moraes (171)

Damir Hadzovic (156) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Douglas de Andrade (135) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Joe Soto (135)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Deiveson Figueiredo (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Maia Stevenson (116)

*- Fighters missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of their purse to their opponents and potentially 20 percent of win bonus