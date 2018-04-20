UFC Boise Fights Revealed Including Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau

Cat Zingano and Marion Reneau have a date to trade leather.

Earlier today (April 20), the UFC announced match-ups for their upcoming trip to Boise. One of those bouts is Zingano vs. Reneau. The action will take place inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho on July 14.

In her last outing, Zingano fell short against Ketlen Vieira last month in their tilt at UFC 222. The loss put “Alpha” in a three-fight skid. She hasn’t won a bout since Sept. 2014 when she finished Amanda Nunes, who is the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Reneau has been quietly moving up the 135-pound ranks. She’s gone 3-0 with one draw in her last four outings. Reneau has finished her opponent in all three victories. She is just behind Zingano in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings at number seven.

Also set for the card is a bout between Liz Carmouche and Jennifer Maia. Carmouche is best known for being part of the first women’s bout in UFC history with Ronda Rousey. Maia is a former Invicta FC flyweight champion.

Justin Scoggins has also been booked for the card. He’ll go one-on-one with prospect Said Nurmagomedov. This will be Nurmagomedov’s UFC debut.

As of now, no main event has been announced for UFC Boise. Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for the latest details on the card as they become available.

Can Cat Zingano finally get back in the win column?