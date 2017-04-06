UFC Fight Night 111: “Bruce Leeroy” vs. Wang Guan on For Singapore

“Bruce Leeroy” vs. Wang Guan will go head to head at UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore this summer, according to a UFC announcement on Wednesday.

Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres will fight UFC debutant Wang Guan in an interesting featherweight bout in the Singaporean capital on June 17 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Caceres is a fan favorite in the UFC, owing to his interesting style and positive demeanour and crowd interaction. A quarterfinalist on “The Ultimate Fighter 12”, Caceres was riding a two-fight winning streak over Masio Fullen and Cole Miller prior to losing to Yair Rodriguez and Jason Knight.

Guan is a 31-year-old Chinese RUFF competitor, who is 3-0 in MMA. A sole pro loss to Bekbulat Magomedov is the only blotch on his record, which features 10 knockouts and three submissions in 15 professional wins.

UFC Fight Night 111’s latest card is as follows:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura
Russell Doane vs. Kwan Ho Kwak
Takanori Gomi vs. Jon Tuck
Ulka Sasaki vs. Justin Scoggins
Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Carls John de Tomas vs. Naoki Inoue
Colby Covington vs. Dong Hyun Kim
Alex Caceres vs. Wang Guan

