UFC Calls Off Planned August Pay-Per-View Event

UFC 215 will now take place September 9 from Edmonton after the promotion has scrapped plans for a pay-per-view in August.

The original plan for that August event was Demetrious Johnson vs. T.J. Dillashaw for Johnson’s flyweight title. “Mighty Mouse,” though, went public to voice his displeasure with the proposed bout. The event likely would have taken place from Seattle.

It also goes alongside the UFC putting more power to the August 26 boxing PPV between lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, as the proposed UFC event was to take place August 19.

The UFC posted the following statement online about the change:

UFC announced Monday that UFC 215 will take place on September 9 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The event marks the promotion’s first visit to Edmonton. An originally planned August Pay-Per-View event has been removed from the schedule.

Stay tuned to ufc.com for fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.