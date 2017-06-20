UFC Champ Stipe Miocic Responds to Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua

By
Dana Becker
-
0

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stated his desire to square off with boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as part of the August Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather event.

Joshua, though, isn’t interested in facing Miocic.

However, after a report came out that Joshua is willing to fight on the undercard of McGregor-Mayweather, Miocic has fired back against the self-proclaimed “baddest man on the planet.”

Miocic is coming off a successful title defense over Junior dos Santos where he finished the former UFC titleholder in the first round to improve to 17-2 overall. Joshua (19-0) has finished all 19 of his boxing matches, including his recent win over Wladimir Klitschko. A rematch with Klitschko is in the works for later this year.

Latest MMA News

video

Former Boxing World Champ Calls for August Meeting with Nate Diaz

0
Adrien Broner, who is set to face unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia on July 29 in a non-title fight, is interested in returning...
video

UFC Fight Night 112 Primer Featuring Kevin Lee vs. James Moontasri

0
Back in 2015, Kevin Lee and James Moontasri shared the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Mir vs. Duffee. Less than three minutes into the fight,...
video

UFC Champ Stipe Miocic Responds to Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua

0
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stated his desire to square off with boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as part of the August Conor McGregor-Floyd...
video

Adam Braidwood, Tim Hague’s Final Opponent, Comments On Death

0
Adam Braidwood has broken his silence following the death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague. Over the weekend, Braidwood knocked Hague out during their boxing...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Says He’s Simply Better Than Phil Davis

0
Ryan Bader has a chance to spoil Phil Davis' night once again, but this time with an extra incentive. Bader will battle Davis in the...
Conor McGregor

Mike Winkeljohn Says McGregor Has Early Chance Against Mayweather

0
Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Mike Winkeljohn gives Conor McGregor a small chance against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta is Rooting For Conor McGregor Against Floyd Mayweather

0
Al Iaquinta is pulling for Conor McGregor and believes he has a shot at beating Floyd Mayweather. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight will keep...
Holly Holm Medical

UFC Fight Night 111 Medical Suspensions: Bethe Correia Sits 180 Days

0
The UFC Fight Night 111 medical suspensions have rolled out and four fighters have 180-day sits. One of those fighters is Bethe Correia. In the...
Conor McGregor

Brandon Gibson Feels Mayweather Will Dictate Pace Against McGregor

0
With a solid left hand early, Conor McGregor could be toast against Floyd Mayweather, says Brandon Gibson. Gibson is a well-respected coach over at Jackson-Wink...
Conor McGregor

Coach: I Have no Doubt in my Mind McGregor Will Beat Mayweather

1
Conor McGregor's boxing coach isn't shy in expressing his confidence in "Notorious." McGregor, the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, will fight Floyd...
Load more