UFC Champ Stipe Miocic Responds to Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stated his desire to square off with boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as part of the August Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather event.

Joshua, though, isn’t interested in facing Miocic.

However, after a report came out that Joshua is willing to fight on the undercard of McGregor-Mayweather, Miocic has fired back against the self-proclaimed “baddest man on the planet.”

. @anthonyfjoshua "This guy" is the universally recognized as the baddest man on the planet. You aren't even the baddest man in the UK. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) June 19, 2017

Miocic is coming off a successful title defense over Junior dos Santos where he finished the former UFC titleholder in the first round to improve to 17-2 overall. Joshua (19-0) has finished all 19 of his boxing matches, including his recent win over Wladimir Klitschko. A rematch with Klitschko is in the works for later this year.